Avalanche Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $499.74 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.86 or 0.00084106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00273003 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00090986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00093853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.00422573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00186126 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,012.56 or 0.88536681 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

