Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462,410 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $330,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $167.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

