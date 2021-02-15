Auroracoin Trading 33.4% Higher Over Last Week (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Auroracoin has a market cap of $3.41 million and $13.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,490.14 or 0.99713438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00100769 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

