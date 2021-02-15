Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Atreca alerts:

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,916 shares of company stock valued at $641,307. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 723.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

BCEL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.09. 11,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a market cap of $700.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.