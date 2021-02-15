Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,916 shares of company stock valued at $641,307. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BCEL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.09. 11,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a market cap of $700.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
