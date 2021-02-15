Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ: ATCX) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Atlas Technical Consultants to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Technical Consultants’ rivals have a beta of 2.31, suggesting that their average share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Technical Consultants and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atlas Technical Consultants Competitors 151 581 808 19 2.45

Atlas Technical Consultants currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.42%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Technical Consultants N/A -$350,000.00 -17.02 Atlas Technical Consultants Competitors $1.70 billion $108.73 million 23.45

Atlas Technical Consultants’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Technical Consultants. Atlas Technical Consultants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Technical Consultants N/A -2.76% 0.80% Atlas Technical Consultants Competitors -64.94% -74.47% -12.54%

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants rivals beat Atlas Technical Consultants on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. Its testing, inspection, and consulting services include materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, disaster response and recovery, and environmental services; and engineering, planning, and design services comprise engineering and design services, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

