ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $25,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,005,000 after buying an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ASML by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after purchasing an additional 332,369 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $597.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $601.46. The company has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.