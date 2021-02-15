ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €528.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €528.00 ($621.18) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €418.33 ($492.16).

