ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASLN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

