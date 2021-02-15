Arizona State Retirement System Sells 568 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UMB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in UMB Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $30,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $97,946.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $79.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

