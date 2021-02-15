Arizona State Retirement System Sells 548 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $564,800.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,523.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $77.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.44.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

