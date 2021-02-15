Arizona State Retirement System Sells 523 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NHI opened at $70.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

