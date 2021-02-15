Arizona State Retirement System Has $882,000 Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of NKTR opened at $22.86 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $268,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,872 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

