Arizona State Retirement System Has $870,000 Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

