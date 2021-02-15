Ardor Price Up 85.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 85.2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $181.18 million and $162.38 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.22 or 0.00323904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.14 or 0.02971044 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048412 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

