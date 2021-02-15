ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARX. CIBC reduced their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.96.

Get ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) alerts:

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.10. ARC Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.42 and a one year high of C$8.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.