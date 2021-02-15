Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $5.61 on Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $5.61 or 0.00011914 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $222.26 million and approximately $80.65 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.76 or 0.00927381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050244 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.13 or 0.04970940 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.