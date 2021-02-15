Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.5% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $135.37 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

