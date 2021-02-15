Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $5,789,458.18 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 112,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $5,789,458.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,201,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $14,117,140.80.

On Friday, February 5th, Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,452,891.50.

NYSE APO opened at $51.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

