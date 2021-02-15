Aperio Group LLC Has $111.79 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $111,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 129.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Novartis by 7.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Novartis by 17.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 9.8% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 407.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.03. 68,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average is $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

