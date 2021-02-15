AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Short Interest Up 67.1% in January

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 727,600 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the January 14th total of 435,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AOWDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS AOWDF opened at $5.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. AO World has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -0.13.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

