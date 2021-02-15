Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Anthem by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM opened at $290.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

