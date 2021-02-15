Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,413,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Anthem worth $7,196,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.68. The stock had a trading volume of 42,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,324. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.62. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

