AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.42 Million

Equities analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report sales of $68.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $68.50 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $69.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $283.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.17 million to $283.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $293.40 million, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $294.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $21.19 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 240,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AngioDynamics by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 259,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 450,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

