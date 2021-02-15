Analyzing Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) & China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCMKTS:CHGS)

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCMKTS:CHGS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conversion Labs and China Gengsheng Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 54.34 -$3.14 million N/A N/A China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Gengsheng Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conversion Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and China Gengsheng Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95% China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Conversion Labs and China Gengsheng Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Gengsheng Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conversion Labs presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.47%. Given Conversion Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than China Gengsheng Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Gengsheng Minerals has a beta of -27.17, indicating that its stock price is 2,817% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.8% of China Gengsheng Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conversion Labs beats China Gengsheng Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents. It markets and sells its products through advertisements on Facebook, Google, Amazon, and other social media and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

China Gengsheng Minerals Company Profile

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of mineral-based, heat-resistant industrial material products. It operates in four segments: Refractories, Industrial Ceramics, Fracture Proppants, and Fine Precision Abrasives. The Refractories segment offers castable, coating, and dry mix materials; low-cement and non-cement castables; and pre-cast roofs that are used as linings and key components in various industrial furnaces, such as steel production furnaces, ladles, vessels, and other high-temperature processing machines that operate at high temperatures. The Industrial Ceramics segment provides abrasive balls and tiles, valves, electronic ceramics, and structural ceramics that are used as components for various end products, such as fuses, vacuum interrupters, electrical components, mud slurry pumps, and high-pressure pumps used in the electric power, electronic component, industrial pump, and metallurgy industries. The Fracture Proppants segment offers ball-like pellets that are used to reach pockets of oil and natural gas deposits trapped in the fractures under the ground. The Fine Precision Abrasives segment offers abrasives, which are primarily used for the surface-polishing and slicing of precision instruments, such as solar panels, as well as in a range of areas, including machinery manufacturing, electronics, optical glass, architecture, industry development, semiconductor, silicon chip, plastic, and lens. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. sells its products to customers in the iron, steel, oil, glass, cement, aluminum, chemical, and solar industries in China, and other parts of Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as China Minerals Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. in July 2007. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. is based in Gongyi, the People's Republic of China.

