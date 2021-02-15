Analysts Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Price Target at $54.38

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $34,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HASI opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

