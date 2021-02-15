Analysts Set Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) PT at GBX 5,183.33

Shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,183.33 ($67.72).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,598.55 ($86.21) on Friday. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The stock has a market cap of £9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,468.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,218.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

