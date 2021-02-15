Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) PT at GBX 2,437.80

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,437.80 ($31.85).

ABF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($26.22), for a total transaction of £79,276.50 ($103,575.25). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 253,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,325 ($30.38), for a total transaction of £5,896,572 ($7,703,909.07). Insiders have sold 1,247,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,885,803 over the last three months.

ABF traded up GBX 121 ($1.58) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,348 ($30.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,244.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,033.77. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,696 ($35.22). The stock has a market cap of £18.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

