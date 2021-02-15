Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (DLG)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR: DLG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €67.50 ($79.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €67.50 ($79.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €67.50 ($79.41) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DLG stock opened at €65.56 ($77.13) on Monday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.46.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

