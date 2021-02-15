Analysts Offer Predictions for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MFC. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FIL Ltd grew its position in Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,039 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Manulife Financial by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,364 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $18,704,000. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.