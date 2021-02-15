Analysts Issue Forecasts for Utz Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Utz Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.39.

Shares of UTZ opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,805,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $19,414,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $10,631,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

