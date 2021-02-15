Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post -$1.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the lowest is ($1.76). Novavax posted earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($6.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.18) to ($3.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $24.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $37.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.94.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,129 shares of company stock worth $2,953,137. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 163.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $8.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.76. 90,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.79. Novavax has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

