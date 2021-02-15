Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.26. Graphic Packaging reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,282,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 699,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 218,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,214. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

