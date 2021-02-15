Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $984.17 Million

Brokerages expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce $984.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $906.00 million. CF Industries posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CF Industries.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.36. 106,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after buying an additional 517,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after buying an additional 2,497,867 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after buying an additional 2,660,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after buying an additional 802,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

