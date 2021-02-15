Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $997.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post $997.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $988.00 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $919.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. CICC Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.47. 872,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

