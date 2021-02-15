Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $3,688,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

