Analysts Anticipate Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yatsen.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target for the company.

Yatsen stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.24. 30,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YSG. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

