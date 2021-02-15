Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report sales of $135.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.37 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $219.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $908.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $903.77 million to $912.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $843.68 million, with estimates ranging from $703.75 million to $935.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 76,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. The company has a market cap of $966.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.