Analysts Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Announce $5.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.24 and the highest is $5.85. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $5.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $23.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.25 to $24.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $25.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.10 to $27.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.36. 17,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.60. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $374.39.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

