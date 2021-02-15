Analysts Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $453.38 Million

Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce sales of $453.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.11 million and the highest is $486.40 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $603.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. 2,458,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,723 shares of company stock worth $688,651. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after buying an additional 1,331,794 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 531.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 919,484 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 810,370 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

