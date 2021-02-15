Analysts Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.14 Million

Brokerages expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post $103.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.68 million. Harmonic reported sales of $78.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $454.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.90 million to $471.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $496.73 million, with estimates ranging from $469.20 million to $508.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. 813,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $743.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,647.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $219,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,201 shares of company stock worth $790,216. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

