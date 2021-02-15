Analysts Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post $247.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.80 million and the lowest is $245.28 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $185.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $875.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $873.45 million to $879.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.10 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

FOXF stock opened at $134.34 on Monday. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $143.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average is $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fox Factory by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Fox Factory by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.