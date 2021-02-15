Analysts Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Devon Energy reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Devon Energy.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. 9,125,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,001,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $23.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

