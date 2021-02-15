Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $206,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 80.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $50,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI opened at $160.78 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.35.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.