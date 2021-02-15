Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMDUF has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amundi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amundi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amundi presently has an average rating of Buy.

AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24. Amundi has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

