Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Benchmark currently has $10.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

ASYS opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $207,474.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

