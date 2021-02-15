Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 65.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

APH traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.90. The stock had a trading volume of 42,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,545. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.81.

Amphenol’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, March 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 27th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

