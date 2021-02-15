Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,372. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.88 million, a P/E ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $377,826.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,340 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

