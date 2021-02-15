Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FOLD. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $2,653,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,783,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,751,391.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 260,422 shares of company stock worth $5,999,369 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 200,831 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 243,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

