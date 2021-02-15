American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $62,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,896,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 164,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,260 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.19. 74,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,810. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

