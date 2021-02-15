American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,936,000 after purchasing an additional 186,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,909,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 376,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,904,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in American States Water by 3.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 9.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 108,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

American States Water stock opened at $79.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. American States Water has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.91%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

